RCB have released the Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga & Dushmantha Chameera ahead of their IPL 2021 Eliminator clash against KKR. Both the players will now join the Sri Lanka national team in their preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup qualifiers.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT Wanindu Hasaranga & Dushmantha Chameera have been released from the RCB bio bubble as they join up with the SL team for their #WT20 qualifiers. We wish both of them the best & thank them for their professionalism & hard work during #IPL2021. #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/m8U2p4YaiK — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 11, 2021

