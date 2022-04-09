Anuj Rawat led the way and Virat Kohli missed out on a deserved fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in IPL 2022 on Saturday, April 9. Chasing just 152 to win, Rawat scored a half-century dazzled with six sixes as RCB extended their winning run. The match had some late drama when Dewald Brevis dismissed Virat Kohli with his very first ball in the IPL.

