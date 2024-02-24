RCB Women were put in to bat first by UPW captain Alyssa Healy on the M Chinnaswamy pitch and RCB were able to put up a score of 157/6 after the end of 20 overs. They were off to a great start through Smriti Mandhana but slumped to a collapse by losing Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry very quickly. Sabbhineni Meghana and Richa Ghosh consolidated the innings and played some great strokes taking RCB's score to a competitive 157. All the UPW bowlers were economical, with Rajeshwari Gayakwad registering two wickets beside her name. Richa Ghosh Scores Her First Half-Century of WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During RCB-W vs UPW-W Match.

RCB-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Innings Update

Innings Break! Fifties from Sabbhineni Meghana & Richa Ghosh guide #RCB to 157/6 😎 Will it be enough for @UPWarriorz? Find out 🔜 Match Centre 💻📱 https://t.co/kIBDr0FhM4#TATAWPL | #RCBvUPW pic.twitter.com/2x85howr6r — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)