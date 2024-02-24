Richa Ghosh is gradually growing in stature in the Indian cricketing scenario as she scores a timely half-century for RCB-W in their opening match of the WPL 2024 against UPW-W under pressure. After put in to bat in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, at one point RCB-W lost their star cricketers in no time. It is when Richa joined Sabbhineni Meghana at the crease and consolidated, also scoring her half-century in just 31 deliveries. BCCI Production Team Wears Black Armband in Memory of Late Cameraman Kamalanadimuthu Thiruvalluvan, Popularly Known As Thiru, During IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 (Watch Video).

Richa Ghosh Scores Her First Half-Century of WPL 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)