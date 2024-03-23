Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni faced off for their teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 opening game at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Although none of them captains their side anymore, they show the same intensity whenever they are on the field. After the match, as players of both sides shook hands, Dhoni met Kohli and hugged him. Fans loved the reunion of two of their favourite cricketers and made the video viral on social media. Virat Kohli Hugs MS Dhoni During CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Fans React After Video Goes Viral.

MS Dhoni Hugs Virat Kohli After CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Opening Match

