Rinku Singh and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head coach Chandrakant Pandit shook their legs to the famous 'Ole Ole' song as the team enjoyed a day off ahead of IPL 2024. The Knight Riders had a day off on March 20, and they seemed to utilise it fully with some music and dancing. They had a time of enjoyment and laughter ahead of what promises to be an intensely competitive tournament. KKR start their IPL 2024 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on March 23. Rinku Singh Hits Big Six off Mitchell Starc’s Bowling During KKR Practice Match Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Rinku Singh Dances With Chandrakant Pandit

