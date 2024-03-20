Rinku Singh gave a glimpse of his good form as he struck a big six off Mitchell Starc's bowling. The Australian, who is the most expensive player in IPL history after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed him for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore at the auction last year, bowled a full toss and Rinku struck it on the leg-side and sent the ball flying over the fence. Starc would be shouldering the responsibility of being KKR's strike bowler in IPL 2024 as the Knight Riders aim to win a third title. KKR New Jersey For IPL 2024 Released! See Pics of Kit Launched at Glittering Event in Kolkata.

Rinku Singh Hits Massive Six off Mitchell Starc's Bowling

Rinku Singh smashed a SIX to Mitchell Starc 🍿💥 This is Cinema!! pic.twitter.com/zQNhfPrqSR — कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) March 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)