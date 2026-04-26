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Socially Cricket Rinku Singh Shows Incredible Presence of Mind, Takes Sharp Catch Near Boundary To Dismiss Aiden Markram During LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 (Watch Video) Chasing 156 at the Ekana Stadium, Markram lofted a delivery from Cameron Green straight down the ground. Rinku timed his jump perfectly near the boundary cushions, threw the ball up while stepping over the rope, and swiftly re-entered the field to complete the acrobatic catch.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Rinku Singh produced a moment of sheer fielding brilliance to dismiss Aiden Markram during the LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants. The spectacular boundary-line catch ended Markram's innings at 31, providing a crucial breakthrough for the visitors. Chasing 156 at the Ekana Stadium, Markram lofted a delivery from Cameron Green straight down the ground. Rinku timed his jump perfectly near the boundary cushions, threw the ball up while stepping over the rope, and swiftly re-entered the field to complete the acrobatic catch. You can find the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here.

Rinku Singh's Stunning Catch

Six written all over it… Rinku said 𝙉𝙊𝙏 𝙏𝙊𝘿𝘼𝙔 🤯



Rinku Singh pulls off an absolute stunner at the boundary to send Aiden Markram back! 🥵#TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #LSGvKKR | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/udwZDoEyLp pic.twitter.com/6qkYnvos8q— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 26, 2026

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 10:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).