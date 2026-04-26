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Socially Cricket Mohsin Khan Picks His Maiden T20 Five-Wicket Haul, Achieves Feat During LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match On a treacherous pitch, Mohsin’s disciplined lengths forced repeated errors from the KKR top and middle order, with batters like Ajinkya Rahane, Tim Seifert, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, and Anukul Roy becoming the pacer's victims.

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Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan delivered a career-best performance, claiming his maiden T20 five-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders in the LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 match. Khan's figures of 5/23 at the Ekana Stadium dismantled KKR’s line-up, making him the first bowler to achieve the feat in IPL 2026 as well. On a treacherous pitch, Mohsin’s disciplined lengths forced repeated errors from the KKR top and middle order, with batters like Ajinkya Rahane, Tim Seifert, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, and Anukul Roy becoming the pacer's victims. You can find the Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match scorecard here.

Mohsin Khan's Maiden T20 Fifer

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).