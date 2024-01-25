Axar Patel bowled an absolute ripper to dismiss Jonny Bairstow during the India vs England 1st Test 2024. Bairstow was looking good for his 37 runs where he hit five fours and also was involved in a good partnership with Jonny Bairstow. India, seeking a breakthrough, brought on Axar and the left-arm spinner delivered, with a dream delivery. The ball was pitched around the middle stump and it spun sharply and late to beat Bairstow's bat, who had attempted to block it. The cherry spun away and hit the top of the off-stump, much to Bairstow's shock and India's joy. Ravi Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja Surpass Anil Kumble-Harbhajan Singh To Become India’s Most Successful Bowling Pair in Test Cricket, Achieve Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024.

Watch Axar Patel Dismiss Jonny Bairstow:

