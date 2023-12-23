In a recent social media post Rishabh Pant shared a video of the latest commercial in which he will be narrating his journey from the point of his car accident. Pant mentioned "working hard All Day to make a stronger comeback" while sharing the video on his social media account. The commercial includes the promotion of a pain relief gel. Master and Apprentice! MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant Seen Playing Padel Tennis in Dubai After IPL 2024 Auction, Video Goes Viral!

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)