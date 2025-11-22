Rishabh Pant became just the second wicketkeeper-batter to captain India in Test cricket, achieving this feat during the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 at the ACA Cricket Stadium or Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday, November 22. The 28-year-old was named the stand-in captain of the India National Cricket Team for the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 after skipper Shubman Gill was ruled out due to a neck injury. MS Dhoni was the first and, before today, the last wicketkeeper-batter to captain India in Test cricket and Rishabh Pant now joins the list. Rishabh Pant also became India's 38th Test captain. Jasprit Bumrah Castles Aiden Markram, Ends South African Batter's Stay Before Tea During IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 in Guwahati (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant Becomes Second Wicketkeeper-Batter to Lead India in Tests

The list of wk-batters to captain India in Tests 👇 1. Mahi bhai 2. ⁠Rishabh bhai pic.twitter.com/UF6SpfYy8H — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) November 22, 2025

Rishabh Pant, India's 38th Test Captain

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)