Rishab Pant marked his return to competitive cricket after recovering from a right foot injury, which he suffered during the fourth Test against England in Manchester earlier this year. The star wicketkeeper-batter will lead the India A side against South Africa A in the first unofficial Test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, starting on Thursday. A video has gone viral on social media, where Pant, who is known for getting into banter behind the stumps, was heard giving tips to bowlers on the stump mic. Rishabh Pant was speaking in Hindi as he said, "Thode der dande pe daalo koi problem nahi hai. Maarne do." (Keep it on the stumps, no problem if they hit). The video of the same has gone viral on social media. Rishabh Pant’s Return to Competitive Cricket in Focus As India A Take on South Africa A.

Typical Rishabh Pant Behind the Stumps

Rishabh Pant is back - and so are the stump mic moments! 🎯#INDAvSAA, 1st Unofficial Test, LIVE NOW 👉 https://t.co/JjpHHM4t7l pic.twitter.com/8fPyEcNayq — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 30, 2025

