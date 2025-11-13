India are currently preparing to play in the Test series against South Africa starting from November 14. The first Test match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and both Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to play in it. Ahead of that, the Team India duo have a fun time out as Dhruv Jurel prepares coffee for Jaiswal. Jurel displayed his crafty latte art to absolute stun Jaiswal and the latter was all praises when he received his coffee cup. Jurel shared the video on social media with the caption 'Aisa 𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘩𝘢 phir kaha milega '. IND vs SA 1st Test 2025: Shubman Gill Says Team and Management Feel Fortunate To Have Quality All-Rounders for India.

Dhruv Jurel Crafts Latte Art On Coffee For Yashasvi Jaiswal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ (@dhruvjurel)

