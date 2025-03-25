Recently, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma got their divorce from the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai. A report from Bar and Bench confirmed that as part of the settlement, Chahal agreed to pay Dhanashree a total of Rs 4.75 crore in alimony. Half of this amount, Rs. 2.37 crore, was already paid before the court hearing, while the remaining amount is due to be paid later. A video by YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra has gone viral in which he said “If Chahal wears a T-shirt saying ‘Be your own sugar daddy’ or people call her a gold digger, she shouldn’t mind because she took the money.” Rohit Sharma' wife Ritika Sajdeh liked the post and it created controversy. Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Officially Divorced.

Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma's Wife, Likes Post Calling Dhanashree Verma 'Gold Digger'

Ritika Sajdeh, wife of cricketer Rohit Sharma, recently liked an Instagram video by journalist Shubhankar Mishra criticizing Dhanashree Verma amid her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal. The video questioned Dhanashree's acceptance of a reported ₹4.75 crore alimony, suggesting + pic.twitter.com/uInJYWHCJF — The Trending Indian (@Ttrendingindian) March 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)