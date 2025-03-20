After a prolonged spell of speculations from the fans and media alike, it has been now officially confirmed that star Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are officially divorced. Chahal and Dhanashree were spotted arriving at the Mumbai’s Bandra Family Court on Thursday, March 20 for their divorce proceedings. After the session was over, advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta, representing Chahal, said, "The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife."Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Divorce: Bombay High Court Directs Family Court to Decide on Case on March 20; Cricketer to Pay INR 4.75 Crores as Alimony.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Officially Divorced

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the divorce of Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, Advocate Nitin Kumar Gupta, representing Chahal, says, "The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband… pic.twitter.com/LV1BpFwxIN — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2025

