Riyan Parag funny memes went viral on social media after a fan invaded the pitch at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium and touched his feet, during the RR vs KKR match in IPL 2025 on March 26. The fan rushed onto the field at the start of the 11th over and touched Riyan Parag's feet before hugging him. The fan was later escorted out of the ground by the security officials. Fans reacted to this by sharing some hilarious memes. Meanwhile, Riyan Parag continued to have a tough time as Rajasthan Royals captain as the inaugural IPL champions suffered their second loss in IPL 2025, going down to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. Fan Invades Pitch, Touches Riyan Parag's Feet During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match in Guwahati (See Pics and Video).

Haha

Riyan Parag after a fan touched his feet : #RRvsKKR pic.twitter.com/5VABUNd7r7 — 🅰️ J (@EHuman0) March 26, 2025

Hilarious

'Riyan Parag's Reaction'

'Riyan Parag Joining Crazy Fan Following Club'

'Riyan Parag to His Fan'

Funny

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)