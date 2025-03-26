A fan invaded the pitch and touched Riyan Parag's meet during the RR vs KKR match in IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on March 26. This incident happened at the start of the 11th over when Riyan Parag had come on to bowl. A fan was seen rushing onto the field and he touched Riyan Parag's feet before being taken away by security. Riyan Parag, who hails from Assam, is a local hero and expectedly has a massive number of followers in Guwahati, one of them making it onto the field in the match. Earlier in the first innings, Riyan Parag batted at number three and scored 25 runs off 15 deliveries before being dismissed by Varun Chakaravarthy. Sanju Samson Memes Go Viral After Vaibhav Arora Dismisses Rajasthan Royals Star for Just 13 Runs During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Fan Invades Pitch, Touches Riyan Parag's Feet

A fan touching Riyan Parag’s leg. It's great to see such admiration from a fan, but where is the security during the match?#RRvsKKR pic.twitter.com/a7iCUB2Awi — Media Beats (@mediabeats_) March 26, 2025

More Pics of Fan Hugging Riyan Parag After Breaching Security

A Fan Entered into the Ground for meet Riyan Parag and he Touched Riyan Parag Feets ♥️ RIYAN PARAG - HERO OF ASSAM ♥️ pic.twitter.com/oPkUauJIu2 — Vikas Yadav (@VikasYadav66200) March 26, 2025

Riyan Parag Fan Breaches Security, Hugs Him

We got Riyan Parag fanbase before GTA 6 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qJCFROCEAp — Yuvraj (@imYuvrajSahu) March 26, 2025

