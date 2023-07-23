India A are squaring off against Pakistan A in the final of ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. During the 28th over of Pakistan A's innings, Riyan Parag struck twice off consecutive deliveries to dent the opposition's progress in the high-profile clash. He took the wickets of in-form batter Omair Yousuf and Qasim Akram to turn the match in favour of his side. Pakistan A Batsman Sahibzada Farhan Run Out As He Slips While Looking to Get Back in the Crease During IND A vs PAK A Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final (Watch Video)

Riyan Parag Strikes Twice on Consecutive Balls During IND A vs PAK A Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

2 ball 2 wickets. Riyan Parag 👌 IND vs PAK Emerging Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/e9b4G9LQ1a — JayGawas (@JayGawas14) July 23, 2023

