RJ Mahvash congratulated Yuzvendra Chahal on his match-winning four-wicket haul as Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 16 runs in an IPL 2025 thriller on April 14. The leg-spinner, who is the highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL, scalped four wickets including two in an over off consecutive deliveries to turn the game in Punjab Kings' favour. Yuzvendra Chahal eventually finished with figures of 4/28 in his four overs and was deservedly named Man of the Match. Amid dating rumours surrounding the two, RJ Mahvash posted an Instagram story where she shared a picture with Yuzvendra Chahal and wrote, "What a talented mannn! Highest wicket taker of IPL for a reasonnnnn!! Asambhav!" (Impossible). RJ Mahvash Posts About Breakups Amid Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal Following PBKS Bowler's Divorce With Dhanashree Verma (Watch Instagram Video).

RJ Mahvash Shares Instagram Story for Yuzvendra Chahal

