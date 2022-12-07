Rohit Sharma became the first Indian player to hit 500 sixes in international cricket, when he batted during the India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022 on Wednesday, December 7. The Indian captain smashed five towering sixes in the game and is now, only the second player in world cricket after Chris Gayle to have achieved this rare feat. Relive Rohit Sharma’s Brilliant 51-Run Cameo in India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022 Despite Batting With Injured Thumb (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma First Indian to Hit 500 Sixes in International Cricket:

