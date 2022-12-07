Rohit Sharma set an example of commitment and dedication when he not only came out to bat with an injured thumb but also almost took India to a famous win during the IND vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022 on Wednesday, December 7. The Indian captain suffered a thumb injury while Bangladesh were batting and had gone for scans at the hospital. There was uncertainty over his future participation in the game but Rohit battled his injury as he came out to bat with a heavily taped thumb and smashed 51 runs off just 28 balls with three fours and five sixes, almost helping India level the series. Relive his excellent cameo below. Fighter Rohit Sharma’s Brave Knock Wins Hearts As India Go Down Fighting in Second ODI Against Bangladesh, See Twitter Reactions

Rohit Sharma's Cameo in India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI 2022:

A valiant effort from the Hitman in vain 🇮🇳🫡@ImRo45 used all his might despite his injury to overcome a mountain of a target only to fall 5 runs short in the end 💪🏏 How do you rate the captain’s brave cameo from 1️⃣ - 🔥?#BANvIND #SonySportsNetwork #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/qtqpgxGIno — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 7, 2022

