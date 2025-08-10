Star India national cricket team batter and legend Rohit Sharma has bought a brand new car. The Hitman has purchased his second Lamborghini Urus, this one comes with the suffix 'SE', is in Orange colour, and is an upgraded version of his previous blue coloured Lamborghini Urus. Interestingly, the new SUV car Lamborghini Urus SE has been purchased by Rohit Sharma after he announced that his old car will be given away to the winner of a fantasy cricket contest. The car is having a special "3015" number on the number plate, which in all possibilities signifies the birthday of his two children Samaira and Ahaan. The Lamborghini Urus SE has a starting price of 4.57 crores INR (ex-showroom). In a viral video, the car has been seen being delivered from the showroom to Hitman's house. However, no pic or video of Rohit Sharma driving the car has been out yet. When Will Rohit Sharma Play for Indian National Cricket Team? Check Chances of Star Batsman Featuring in India’s Next ODI Series.

Rohit Sharma's New Lamborghini Urus SE

🚨NEW ORANGE LAMBORGHINI OF ROHIT SHARMA🚨 "Rohit Sharma bought a new orange colour Lamborghini Urus Se which has been delivered in Mumbai and bRO will be seen driving it soon." pic.twitter.com/vY0aWTzGZZ — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) August 9, 2025

