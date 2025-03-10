Rohit Sharma was spotted forgetting to take the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 trophy with him while leaving the press conference after India's title win in Dubai on March 9. The India national cricket team captain led from the front with a solid 76 which also earned him a deserved Man of the Match award as the Men in Blue overcame a stiff challenge from New Zealand to win a third ICC Champions Trophy title. In a video that has gone viral, Rohit Sharma was seen getting up from his seat and walking away, leaving behind the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which was later taken by an official. Rohit Sharma Dismisses Retirement Speculations After India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Win, Says ‘I Am Not Retiring From ODI Format; Don’t Spread Rumours’ (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Forgets to Take ICC Champions Trophy 2025 With Him Post Press Conference

Bro forgot the trophy! 😭 pic.twitter.com/uENaYWp72g — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) March 10, 2025

