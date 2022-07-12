Indian captain Rohit Sharma struck a half-century during the first ODI between India and England at The Oval on Tuesday, July 12. The right-hander has been in good form in the innings and thus was able to get to the fifty-run mark for the 45th time in his ODI career.

.@ImRo45 brings up his 5⃣0⃣ 👏👏 A fine knock from the #TeamIndia captain as we move to 85/0 in 16.1 overs 💪 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/8E3nGmlNOh #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3eX1OdEldP — BCCI (@BCCI) July 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)