Rohit Sharma on Wednesday, December 8 was named new skipper of India's ODI side ahead of the South Africa 2021-22 tour. He thus replaces Virat Kohli, who would now lead only the Test side.

See Tweet:

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.#TeamIndia | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/hcg92sPtCa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2021

