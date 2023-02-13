Indian bowler Renuka Thakur Singh has been the latest addition to the squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB spent an amount of INR 1.5 Crore to secure the fast bowler. Since her debut, Renuka has been a standout performer in the Indian team. She will now be one of the leaders in RCB's bowling department.

Renuka Singh 🤝 @RCBTweets Talk about adding some pace to the bowling attack 👌 👌#WPLAuction

