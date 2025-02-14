Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the first match of WPL 2025, beating Gujarat Giants by six wickets in Vadodara on Friday, February 14. The defending champions chased down a 202-run total, registering the highest successful run chase in the history of the Women's Premier League. The win in the GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 match at BCA Stadium must be largely credited to Richa Ghosh for her 64 runs knock of just 27 balls, and also Kanika Ahuja for a quick 30 of just 13, and Ellyse Perry for an anchoring 57 of 34 after the early fall of openers. Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja's 93-run unbeaten partnership helped the defending champions get to a win in 18.3 overs. Gujarat Giants were poor on the field and dropped a few catches as they could not defend the total after scoring 201/5, with Ashleigh Gardner hitting 79 runs off 37 balls. Ashleigh Gardner Picks Up Two Wickets in One Over, Dismisses Smriti Mandhana and Danni Wyatt-Hodge During GG-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

RCB-W Beat GG-W, Win WPL 2025 Campaign Opener in Record-Breaking Fashion

