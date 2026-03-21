Rwanda’s teenage prodigy Fanny Utagushimaninde made cricket history on Friday, becoming the youngest player to score a Women’s T20 International century. Making her senior debut against Ghana, the teenager smashed an unbeaten 111 at just 15 years and 223 days old. Competing in the Nigeria Invitational T20I Tournament, Utagushimaninde’s 65-ball innings featured 17 boundaries. She surpassed the previous age record held by Uganda’s Prosscovia Alako, who was 16 years old when she achieved the milestone in 2019. The Rwandan also became the first woman to record a century on her T20I debut, eclipsing the long-standing 21-year record of 96 held by Australia’s Karen Rolton. Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Mohammed Kaif Extend Eid Mubarak 2026 Wishes.

Rwanda's Fanny Utagushimaninde Creates History

🌟🏏 Historic Debut: 🌟🏏 Fanny Utagushimaninde Scores T20I Century at 15 🌟🏏 At just 15 years old, Fanny Utagushimaninde made a sensational debut for Rwanda 🇷🇼 women's cricket team, smashing 111 runs off 65 balls against Ghana 🇬🇭 women's cricket 🏏 team. 🏆 Milestones… pic.twitter.com/AGYgcODFH1 — The Cricket🏏Village 🇬🇧🇵🇰🇦🇺🇮🇳🇿🇦🇧🇩🇱🇰 (@MSohailAfzal10) March 20, 2026

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