England is currently taking on South Africa in the first ODI at the Headingley, Leeds. South Africa shined with the ball early on and dismissed Ben Duckett putting England in pressure. But they were looking to get through it with Jamie Smith and Joe Root on the crease. It is at that point Lungi Ngidi gets a ball to seam away from Root and he got a nick on the ball. The ball was going between the first slip and the wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton but Rickelton still dived and in the end, grabbed the ball one handed while inches away from the ground, It was a sensational grab and the catch went viral in no time. Jamie Overton Takes Indefinite Break From Red-Ball Cricket, England Cricketer Reveals Wish to Focus More On White-Ball Opportunities (See Post).

Ryan Rickelton Catch Video

That's some catch 👏 Root falls to Rickelton's grab 🤲 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/phUds32FZo — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)