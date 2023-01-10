SA20, the newest T20 league in the world is set to get underway with MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals taking on each other in the first match of the competition. The match is set to start at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports18 have acquired the broadcast details of the tournament and the live telecast of this match will be available on Sports18 Khel for fans in India. Fans would also be able to watch live streaming of this contest on the JioCinema app and website. Shakib Al Hasan Loses Cool, Gets Involved in Animated Discussion With Umpire During Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders BPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

