In the head-to-head matchup, Pretoria Capitals have two wins out of three against Joburg Super Kings. This season also Pretoria Capitals have won two games out of six while Joburg Super Kings managed just one win. Currently ranked fifth and sixth on the six-team points table, both teams are preparing for a key match as the competition heads towards its business end. Pretoria Capitals Vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2024 match will start at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on January 27, 2024. The live telecast of the Pretoria Capitals Vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2024 match will be available on Sports18 Network. Fans can get live streaming of the match on Jio Cinema App and website for free. Rohit Sharma Imitates Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Other Indian Cricketers During BCCI Awards 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Pretoria Capitals Vs Joburg Super Kings at Centurion

All roads lead to Centurion, where a cracker awaits us! 🏟️ Pretoria versus Joburg. You don’t want to miss this! 🔥#RoarSaamMore #SA20 #PCvJSK pic.twitter.com/jbO1Gbut3h — Pretoria Capitals (@PretoriaCapsSA) January 27, 2024

