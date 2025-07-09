The schedule for SA20 2026 has been released and the fourth edition promises to be a fascinating one. The SA20 2026 kicks off on Boxing Day (December 26, 2025) and the opening fixture will see defending champions MI Cape Town go up against Durban's Super Giants. December 27 will be the first double-header of SA20 2026 with Pretoria Capitals locking horns with Johannesburg Super Giants in the first encounter, followed by a showdown between Paarl Royals and two-time winners Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The SA20 2026 final is set to be played on January 25, 2026 with the venue for the playoff matches yet to be decided. Why Did Wiaan Mulder Declare Innings On His Individual Score of 367*? South Africa Captain Reveals Real Reason For Not Opting to Chase Brian Lara's Record.

SA20 2026 Schedule Announced

#BetwaySA20 Season 4 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗜𝗡 𝗛𝗢𝗧🔥 Fixtures are out! You’ve got the dates. Now own the moment. 🎟️ Register now for pre-sale access: https://t.co/Odp1OUwl3c Don’t just watch it. Live it. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/E036TM6f9g — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) July 9, 2025

