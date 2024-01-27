Rohit Sharma has a very good sense of humour and he certainly is pretty good at mimicry as well. The Indian captain was in a mood for fun at the BCCI awards 2024 where he impersonated Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and other stars of Indian cricket. The 36-year-old was seen enacting how he would play his trademark pull shot and Suryakumar Yadav play the 'Supla' shot. Furthermore, he hilariously imitated Kohli's animated celebration on the field while celebrating a wicket and later, he also showed his version of how Dhoni would play the iconic helicopter shot. Ravindra Jadeja Performs Trademark Sword Celebration After Scoring His 20th Half-Century in Test Cricket During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

