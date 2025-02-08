MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are set to face off in the SA20 2025 Final. The MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Sa20 Final will be played at Wanderers Stadium, and start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on February 8. The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network and will be available for viewing options on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options of the Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, fans can switch over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and app. 40-Year-Old Faf du Plessis Takes Stunning Diving Catch To Dismiss David Bedingham During Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2025 Eliminator Match (Watch Video)

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live

