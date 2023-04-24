Virender Sehwag shared a hilarious message to wish Sachin Tendulkar on his 50th birthday on April 24, 2023. Sachin and Sehwag shared a very close relationship from their playing days, be it on-field or off-field. This time the nawab of Najafgarh made his wish further unique as he was spotted doing a 'Shirshasan', a yoga pose where he gets into an upside-down position and wishes him. In the video Sehwag mentioned that everytime Sahin adviced him anything, Sehwag did the complete opposite, so it's time to wish Sachin on his birthday from a upside down position. Fans loved the hilarious wish and made it viral.

Virender Sehwag Posts Hilarious Message

Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/awvckIAqc9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)