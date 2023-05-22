Sachin Tendulkar had words of praise for Cameron Green, Shubman Gill and also Virat Kohli after they scored centuries in the last day of group stage action in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 22. While Cameron Green's hundred helped Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad and eventually qualify for the playoffs, Shubman Gill's century knocked RCB out, which made it possible for the five-time champions to go through. Virat Kohli also scored a valiant hundred for RCB in their match against Gujarat Titans but it turned out to be in vain.

Here's What Sachin Tendulkar Wrote

.@CameronGreen_ & @ShubmanGill batted well for @mipaltan. 😜 Amazing innings by @imVkohli too to score back-to-back 100’s. They all had their methods & were in the class of their own. So happy to see MI in the playoffs. Go Mumbai. 💙 #AalaRe#MumbaiMeriJaan#IPL2023pic.twitter.com/D5iYacNEqc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 21, 2023

