Sachin Tendulkar was spotted chatting with former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak while watching Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at the Lord's Cricket Ground on July 10. The Master Blaster had earlier unveiled a portrait of himself at the Lord's Museum and was in attendance as the action in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 got underway. As the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 started, the camera showed the cricket legend involved in a conversation with Rishi Sunak and pictures of the same went viral in no time. Sachin Tendulkar earlier had also rung the iconic five-minute bell at the Lord's Cricket Ground before the start of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025. Sachin Tendulkar Rings Iconic Bell at Lord’s Cricket Ground Ahead of Day 1 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (See Pics and Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Spotted Chatting With Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak at Lords today pic.twitter.com/SFFINw44Hx — Calgie (@christiancalgie) July 10, 2025

