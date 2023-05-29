Sai Sudharsan scored his third half-century of IPL 2023 during the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans final on Monday, May 29. The left-hander showed why he was so highly rated in the domestic circuit as he scored in a big game with some fine shots on both sides of the wicket. He scored his half-century off 33 balls with three fours and as many sixes. MS Dhoni Stumping Video: Watch MSD Stump Out Shubman Gill During CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final.

Sai Sudharsan Scores Half-Century

