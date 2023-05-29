MS Dhoni is a master when it comes to quickfire stumpings and this time, he has had Shubman Gill outside his crease. This happened after the powerplay in the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final. Ravindra Jadeja, the bowler, bowled one outside off stump and Gill, looking to drive the ball, missed it and Dhoni did the rest. The CSK captain whipped the bails off in a flash with Gill's foot outside the crease. Goosebumps Guaranteed! MS Dhoni Enters Narendra Modi Stadium Amid Loud Cheer for CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Toss (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Stumps Out Shubman Gill, Watch Here

MS Dhoni's Lightning Quick Stumping

MS Dhoni at works, gets Shubman Gill with his top class stumping after Jadeja missing run out of Saha. Captain is captain. Thala #CSKvsGT #GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/yo7bSYdJQG — Silly Context (@sillycontext) May 29, 2023

