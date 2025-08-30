In a superb display of batting, Salman Nazir slammed 40 runs in an over against speedster Abhijith Praveen during the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 match between Calicut Globsters and Adani Trivandrum Royals at the Greenfield Stadium on Saturday, August 30. The 20th over of the Calicut Globsters' innings saw Salman Nazir unleashing his beast mode. The left-handed batter went berserk and launched six successive deliveries into the stand, with the over featuring a wide and a no-ball. The video has gone viral on social media. Kerala Cricket League 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Allepey Ripples Consolidate On Fifth Spot, Kochi Blue Tigers Retain Top Position.

Salman Nizar Slams 40 Runs in An Over During KCL 2025 Game

The final over was pure annihilation! Salman rewrote the final over with six brutal signatures. 🖋️💣#KCLSeason2 #KCL2025 pic.twitter.com/gVYjHxhp3H — Kerala Cricket League (@KCL_t20) August 30, 2025

