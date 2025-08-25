India national cricket team star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who is the most expensive player in Kerala Cricket League (KCL) history, hammered a blistering 42-ball century during the Kochi Blue Tigers (KBT) vs Aries Kollam Sailors (AKS) KCL 2025 match on Sunday, August 24. Playing for the Kochi Blue Tigers, Sanju Samson played a match-winning knock of 121 runs off 51 deliveries, including 14 fours and seven sixes with an astounding strike rate of 237.25. Samson's knock helped Kochi Blue Tigers chase down a mammoth 237-run target, and they won the high-scoring contest by four wickets. The right-handed batter Samson was awarded the Player of the Match award for his superb century. Why is Dhoni Written on Back of Sanju Samson’s Jersey in Kerala Cricket League 2025? Know Details.

Sanju Samson Scores 42-Ball Century in Kerala Cricket League 2025

Sanju Samson turning pressure into PLEASURE since forever 😎#KCL2025 pic.twitter.com/YOvBLdFrB8 — FanCode (@FanCode) August 24, 2025

