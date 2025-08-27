Star Indian cricketer Sanju Samson is currently preparing himself for the upcoming Asia Cup T20 2025 by playing in the Kerala Cricket League. He is featuring for Kochi Blue Tigers. During the league stage match against Thrissur Titans, Sanju showed his class as he struck consecutive sixes to Sijomon Joseph. One of them came in a no ball and as a result, Sanju ended up scoring 13 runs in 1 ball. Fans loved to see Sanju dominating and made the video viral on social media. Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Sehwag Debuts For Central Delhi Kings in DPL 2025; Smashes Navdeep Saini For Two Fours in Consecutive Deliveries (Watch Video).

Sanju Samson 13 Runs in 1 Ball Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)