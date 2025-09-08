The Saly Samson-led Kochi Blue Tigers are the champions of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 tournament. The Kochi Blue Tigers thrashed the Aries Kollam Sailors by 75 runs in the grand finale of the KCL season two at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram to lift the prestigious title. Talking about the match, Kochi Blue Tigers posted a competitive score of 181/8 in 20 overs. Opener Vinoop Manoharan (70) and Alfi Francis John (47*) played fantastic knocks. With the ball, Pavan Raj and Sharafuddeen bagged two wickets each for Aries Kollam Sailors. While defending, captain Saly Samson and KM Asif took two wickets apiece as Aries Kollam Sailors were bundled out for just 106 runs and lost the one-sided final. Timed Out Dismissal in KCL 2025: Alfi Francis John Suffers Rare Form of Dismissal During Kochi Blue Tigers vs Calicut Globstars Semi-Final.

Kochi Blue Tigers Win Kerala Cricket League 2025

Behold, the 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 of the Federal Bank KCLSeason2 - the Kochi Blue Tigers! 🤩🏆#KCLSeason2 #KCL2025 pic.twitter.com/yItyJiWXVq — Kerala Cricket League (@KCL_t20) September 7, 2025

