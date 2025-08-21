Indian cricketer Sanju Samson and his elder brother Saly Samson stole the spotlight when the siblings combined to produce a run-out during the Adani Trivandrum Royals vs Kochi Blue Tigers Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 match on Thursday, August 21. The incident happened on the very first ball of the match when Adani Trivandrum Royals opener Subin S played the ball towards the off-side and went for a risky single. Sanju ran quickly and picked up the ball, and threw it towards his elder brother Saly, resulting in a run-out. The sibling effort drew attention on social media. Below is the viral video. On Which Channel KCL 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Kerala Cricket League Season 2 Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Sanju Samson and Elder Brother Saly Samson Combine Produce Run Out

Sanju Samson wasted no time ⚡ First ball and he delivers a perfect throw 💪#KCL2025 pic.twitter.com/Zt4nVuzXCu — FanCode (@FanCode) August 21, 2025

