Kerala Cricket League 2025 Points Table Updated: Kochi Blue Tigers occupy the top spot in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 points table after winning their first match against Adani Trivandrum Royals on August 21. The eight-wicket win has not only given Sanju Samson and co full points but a massive boost in NRR (Net Run Rate). Thrissur Titans are second, while Aries Kollam Sailors and Calicut Globstars are third and fourth, respectively. The Kerala Cricket League 2025 got underway on August 21 in Trivandrum. This is the second edition of the popular T20 tournament. Meanwhile, read below to check the Kerala Cricket League 2025 points table updated with NRR (Net Run Rate). On Which Channel KCL 2025 Live Telecast Will Be Available? How To Watch Kerala Cricket League Season 2 Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

The Kerala Cricket League 2025 format is a pretty simple one. The six competing teams-Kochi Blue Tigers, Aries Kollam Sailors, Alleppey Ripples, Thrissur Titans, Calicut Globstars and Adani Trivandrum Royals would lock horns in the group stage that features 30 matches. At the end of the group stage, the teams finishing in the top four spots on the Kerala Cricket League 2025 points table will battle it out in the playoffs. The first semi-final will feature the teams finishing second and third on September 5, while the sides that finished in the first and fourth spots on the Kerala Cricket League 2025 points table will lock horns in the second semi-final on the same day. The Kerala Cricket League 2025 final is on September 7 in Trivandrum. Why is Dhoni Written on Back of Sanju Samson’s Jersey in Kerala Cricket League 2025? Know Details Dhoni Written on Back of Sanju Samson’s Jersey in Kerala Cricket League 2025? Know Details.

Kerala Cricket League 2025 Points Table

Pos Teams M W L T N/R Pts NRR 1 Kochi Blue Tigers 1 1 2 +3.516 2 Thrissur Titans 1 1 2 +1.662 3 Aries Kollam Sailors 1 1 2 +0.108 4 Calicut Globstars 1 0 1 0 -0.108 5 Allepey Ripples 1 0 1 0 -1.662 6 Adani Trivandrum Royals 1 0 1 -3.516

(Table Updated After KCL 2025 Match 3 )

(Important Abbreviations: Pos - Position, M - Matches, W - Won, L - Lost, NR - No Result, NRR - Net Run Rate, T- Tied, Pts - Points)

Aries Kollam Sailors are the defending champions of the Kerala Cricket League 2025 and they had won the title by beating Calicut Globstars in the final last year. The competition, however, is only going to get more and intense with every passing match as the teams clash with each other for the ultimate prize.

