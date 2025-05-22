The 27-year-old right-arm medium pacer Sam Cook marks his debut for the England national cricket team in the ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025. Sam Cook received his first Test cap from the legendary former English pacer Stuart Broad. Sam Cook marks his debut in the England vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test 2025, on May 22 at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground in West Bridgford, Nottingham, ahead of the start of play on Day 1. How To Watch England vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test 2025 Day 1 Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of ENG vs ZIM Test Match on TV.

First Test Cap For Sam Cook:

A special moment before the start of play as Sam Cook receives his first Test cap from @StuartBroad8 🥰 Go well today, Cooky 👊 pic.twitter.com/gFuIYpTWYD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 22, 2025

