Zimbabwe returns to the red-ball arena in England after 22 years, when they take on hosts in ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2025 on May 22. The ENG vs ZIM One-Off Test 2024 Day 1 will be held at Trent Bridge and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network owns the right to ENG vs ZIM 2025, and will provide England vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test Day 1 live telecast viewing option on Sony Ten 5 TV channels. Similarly, online streaming viewing options will be provided by Sony Sports Network-owned SonyLIV app and website, which will require a subscription. Why is England vs Zimbabwe Test Only Four Days Long? Know Reason, Playing Conditions and Rules For ENG vs ZIM 4-Day Test 2025.

England vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test 2025 Day 1 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)