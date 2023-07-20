MS Dhoni is one of the most celebrated sports personalities in India. The former Indian captain is loved by fans all around the country. He has been a giant of the game and one of the finest leaders to have graced the sport. Also, he is also known for his humbleness and simplicity. The legendary cricketer is currently in Ranchi and enjoying a life of austerity in his home. A photo of his stay in his hometown is creating a lot of buzz on social media. ‘MS Dhoni Menswear, the Untold Story’ Fan Starts Garment Shop in Ahmedabad With CSK Captain’s Name, Picture Goes Viral!

MS Dhoni’s Latest Picture Goes Viral !

MS Dhoni's latest pictures from Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/6IEZF6ldqW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 20, 2023

Here's How Fans React:

Same Clothes From 3-4 Days !

Same clothes from 3-4 days.... Us mahi bhai us😌 https://t.co/UO9k4PqLPn — Yash Mishra (@Eyash127) July 20, 2023

No.7 !

He is an Example of Always Be Simple

He is example of always be simple and giving his why India love him a lot for his that gesture #INDvsWI #ViratKohli #MSDhoni𓃵 #floy #floe https://t.co/hOmlzyVzGI — Aryan Jindal (@aryanjindal4664) July 20, 2023

MAHI!

