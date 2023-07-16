MS Dhoni's craze surely knows no bounds and needless to say, he is one of the most loved cricket figures in the country. A fan of his, hailing from Ahmedabad, decided to have a garment shop by his name. The fan named the shop "MS Dhoni Menswear, the Untold Story," and a picture of his garment store has gone viral on social media. MS Dhoni and Yogi Babu Feed Each Other Cake During LGM Trailer Launch, Viral Video Is Sure to Win Hearts!.

MS Dhoni Fan Has Garment Shop With CSK's Captain's Name; See Pic

A Dhoni fan starts a Men's clothing wear shop in Ahmedabad. The Craze is unreal!!! pic.twitter.com/Qd8Buq04oB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 16, 2023

